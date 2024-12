Mirror crash: drunk driver simply drives on

With the sun behind her and plenty of alcohol in her blood, a 54-year-old woman from the Hermagor district was driving from Kötschach-Mauthen towards Hermagor at around 2.50 p.m. on Saturday. The accident happened when another car, driven by a 40-year-old woman, came towards her near Höfling. "There was a grazing collision in which both side mirrors on the driver's side were damaged," the police report.