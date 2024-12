Accident involving three cars and six injured

The accident occurred on the B 67 in the Straß area (Leibnitz district) at around 5.05 p.m.: A 60-year-old driver wanted to turn into a parking lot and also used his blinker. However, a 25-year-old man driving behind him overlooked the parking maneuver of the car in front and crashed into his car. As a result, an 18-year-old was also unable to brake his vehicle and crashed into the two cars that had already been involved in the accident.