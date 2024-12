Driving while intoxicated with cannabis (19)

Alcohol accident in the city of Salzburg

A driver (44) from Puch was also driving while intoxicated when officers stopped him in Oberalm on Sunday night. They detected a distinct odor of alcohol. The breathalyzer showed 1.1 per mille. A Ukrainian driver (34) was also drunk with 0.8 per mille in his blood. The driver crashed his car into the car of a man from Salzburg (57) at the Vogelweiderstraße-Gnigler Straße junction on Saturday. The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.