It remains to be seen whether Doskozil will deliver the budget speech himself

"Dependent on the further course of recovery"

It remains to be seen whether Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) will deliver the budget speech himself or be represented. He stated in a Facebook post that this would depend on the further course of the recovery. Doskozil is currently preparing for public appearances with regular vocal exercises. "This is a process that will take a little longer this time due to the pneumonia I have recovered from and the associated treatment," said the governor.