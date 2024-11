Two people injured in a rear-end collision on the A10

For reasons as yet unknown, a 19-year-old Slovenian woman drove her car into a queue of vehicles in front of the tunnel construction site near Golling. A 54-year-old Turkish man was trapped in his car and had to be rescued by the volunteer fire department. The 54-year-old and the 19-year-old were injured to an indeterminate degree and taken to Salzburg University Hospital and Salzburg Accident Hospital respectively.