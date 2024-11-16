Dispute over location
Tug of war continues over new care support center
A total of 71 care support centers are to be established throughout the country. One of them is planned for the municipality of Wimpassing. However, the neighboring village of Hornstein does not like this at all.
Last year, as reported, there were already voices that would have preferred to see the care support point in Hornstein rather than Wimpassing. The fact that Hornstein has been left empty-handed has now led to criticism from Mayor Christoph Wolf (ÖVP). His municipality is the ideal location, a medical competence center already exists. There had even been talks with the state in the past.
"Had no insight"
He cannot understand why Wimpassing was chosen: "We had no insight into the state's selection process and were not consulted as a municipality." He has submitted a statement on the planned ordinance. "We appeal to reason, objectivity and putting people first. At the same time, we hope that party politics and arbitrariness will not be given a chance when deciding the location," explains Wolf.
Everything in place
SPÖ Deputy Mayor Rainer Schmitl would also like to see the care center in his home municipality. "Hornstein would be perfect for it. We have the land, the rezoning and the plan. All we need is the go-ahead and we could start building." The fact that Hornstein came away empty-handed is Wolf's fault. The original plans were drawn up under the red municipal leadership.
"Homework not done"
After Wolf became mayor, he no longer took care of SPÖ projects. "He didn't do his homework for years," says Schmitl angrily, adding that complaining now is the wrong approach. It has been clear for over two years that the contract would be awarded to Wimpassing.
First against, now for
State Councillor for Social Affairs Leonhard Schneemann (SPÖ) also reacted with surprise. After all, the ÖVP in the provincial parliament, of which Wolf is also a member, had explicitly spoken out against the care support point model - but now they wanted to claim one for their own municipality. The locations of the care support points have been selected objectively on a professional basis, it is emphasized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.