Farewell in Tyrol

Too few friars! Monastery closes its doors

Nachrichten
29.10.2024 16:00

More than a century of history is now coming to an end in Tyrol. The St. Joseph's Missionaries of Mill Hill are closing their mission house in Absam at the end of 2024. Eight brothers will have to leave their monastery. 

The St. Joseph's Missionary Society of Mill Hill, founded in England, has existed for around 150 years. The missionary order also came to North Tyrol via Brixen in South Tyrol at the end of the 19th century.

The long history now ends in North Tyrol. The St. Joseph's Missionaries of Mill Hill will close their mission house in Absam at the end of 2024. "The lack of new recruits and the age of the missionaries in Absam have led to this decision," it says. 

Remaining brothers over 80 years old
Eight missionaries - all over 80 years old - still live in the mission house in Absam. This is no longer enough to continue the monastery. The men will move to the Sisters of Mercy in Innsbruck in 2025.

"We are delighted that we have found a good place for our future with the Sisters of Mercy," says Rector Anton Steiner, who has headed the mission house since 2019. However, it will not be easy to say goodbye. It is still unclear what will happen to the mission house in Absam.

Porträt von Claudia Thurner
Claudia Thurner
Folgen Sie uns auf