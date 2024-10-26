NBA
Pöltl’s Raptors celebrate first win of the season
"Rehabilitation" was the order of the day according to Jakob Pöltl and the Toronto Raptors succeeded in the second game of the new season in the NBA: 48 hours after the 106:136 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Canadians celebrated a 115:107 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 29-year-old center from Vienna made a significant contribution with 19 points. He also contributed nine rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 27:24 minutes of action.
The Raptors secured their first win of the season in the final quarter, pulling 98:79 ahead with seven-and-a-half minutes left on the clock. "Despite conceding 26 turnovers, we were able to control the game," said Pöltl, who was his team's second-highest scorer. "We were aggressive, hit our free throws and the rookies made a great contribution." Jamison Battle and Jonathan Mogbo (12 each) and Jamal Shead (11) each scored in double figures. Scottie Barnes led the Canadians with 27 points.
The Raptors will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first away game of the season on Saturday. Eight years earlier, on October 26, 2016, Pöltl celebrated his NBA debut.
Warriors win in Utah
The Golden State Warriors also won their second game of the season with a commanding 127:86 victory over the Utah Jazz. Buddy Hield was the most successful scorer with 27 points. Stephen Curry scored 20 points. The Los Angeles Lakers also enjoyed renewed success with a 123:116 win over the Phoenix Suns. Anthony Davis stood out with 35 points. Bronny James watched the game and 21 points from his father LeBron James from the bench.
The Orlando Magic (116:101 against the Brooklyn Nets), the Cleveland Cavaliers (113:101 against the Detroit Pistons) and the Atlanta Hawks (125:120 against the Charlotte Hornets) also celebrated their second success of the new season. The Milwaukee Bucks were beaten 122-133 by the Chicago Bulls despite 38 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Coby White scored 35 points for the Lake Michigan rivals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.