Pöltl’s Raptors celebrate first win of the season

The Raptors secured their first win of the season in the final quarter, pulling 98:79 ahead with seven-and-a-half minutes left on the clock. "Despite conceding 26 turnovers, we were able to control the game," said Pöltl, who was his team's second-highest scorer. "We were aggressive, hit our free throws and the rookies made a great contribution." Jamison Battle and Jonathan Mogbo (12 each) and Jamal Shead (11) each scored in double figures. Scottie Barnes led the Canadians with 27 points.