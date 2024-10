Vienna invests in Long Covid research

City doubles donation

Seven projects have now been selected from 19 submitted, including neurological and immune research as well as genetics, which will be funded for one year. Ströck's foundation donated 300,000 euros, which the city doubled. This means that a total of 700,000 euros is now available with an existing sum. "The aim is to research correlations and identify ways of dealing better with the disease," says Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ).