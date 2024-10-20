Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fight against Hamas

Israeli army denies accusations of expulsion

Nachrichten
20.10.2024 07:58

According to Palestinian reports, at least 73 people were killed in a devastating Israeli attack on the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Israel's army described the number of victims as "exaggerated".

0 Kommentare

The bombardment targeted a multi-storey building, but other houses were also hit, according to the government in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the radical Islamic group Hamas. While it spoke of a "horrific massacre in Beit Lahiya", the Israeli military emphasized that the information did not correspond to the information available to the Israeli military. However, the reports were still being investigated.

Even after the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Israel's fight against Hamas continues. (Bild: APA/AFP/Israeli Army)
Even after the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Israel's fight against Hamas continues.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Israeli Army)

According to residents and doctors, the Israeli army recently intensified its siege of the Jabalia refugee camp, with civilians from the nearby towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya being ordered to evacuate. According to the army, the aim was to separate civilians from Hamas fighters. Allegations that the actions were aimed at displacement were denied.

Since the beginning of the military campaign to overthrow Hamas a year ago, Israel has repeatedly been accused of aiming to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip. Although this is officially denied, leading government politicians have made statements in this direction. Among other things, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich regretted in August that there is food aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and claimed that starving the population there would be morally justified.

Minister dreams of "Greater Israel"
In the past, Smotrich himself had denied the existence of the Palestinian people. At the beginning of the year, he told an event in Paris: "There is no such thing as Palestinians, because there is no such thing as a Palestinian people." He presented a "Greater Israel" map that also included the West Bank and Jordan.

Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir takes a similar view and calls for the resettlement of the Gaza Strip. "The resettlement of hundreds of thousands of Gazans" would allow the Israeli residents of the belt around the Gaza Strip to "return home and live in safety", argued the security minister from the ultra-right Otzma Yehudit party at the beginning of the year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf