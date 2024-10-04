Vorteilswelt
High prices in Linz

Ticker trouble! LASK boss surprises with ignorance

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 08:04

The fact that LASK had to make do without loud fan support on Thursday in the Conference League against Djurgarden in front of only 8500 spectators hurt the Upper Austrians. Siegmund Gruber, the former president and now CEO of LASK, had previously surprised everyone with his alleged ignorance of the issue.

0 Kommentare

"We found out about it for the first time on Sunday. I always find it exciting when someone demands communication and then makes a public statement without talking to each other," said Gruber on Sky. "Football must be affordable," demanded the "Landstrassler", who hung a banner in the black and white stands: "Your prices, our bill."

The criticism - not for the first time, the hard core of fans pointed out the exorbitant prices - had only been brought to Gruber's attention, he was not on Facebook. In order to find a solution, it was first necessary to know what the real issue was, said Gruber.

Schopp: "Situation fits into the picture"
The organized fan scene remained silent on Thursday in protest against high ticket prices (68 euros/long side). "It's just a situation that fits a bit into the picture at the moment," said Schopp and hoped that the club management would "find solutions to make things better in the future".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf