Car slides over slope and crashes into excavator

Eyewitnesses who had witnessed the accident immediately rushed to help. They were able to break a side window and help the driver out of the vehicle. The man sustained unspecified injuries as a result of the accident. After receiving initial medical treatment from a team from Scuol Rescue, he was flown to the cantonal hospital in Chur by Rega air ambulance. The Graubünden cantonal police are clarifying the exact circumstances of the traffic accident.