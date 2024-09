Renovation of Packer Straße will cause traffic jams

The renovation work on Packer Straße (B70) in the area of the St. Stefaner Straße junction and the Koralpe junction in the direction of the Stadionbad will begin at the end of September. "This area is now very badly affected. There are cracks and major damage, which is why it needs to be repaired quickly," explains state road construction manager Volker Bidmon. The state is investing a total of 200,000 euros in this section.