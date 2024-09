Double Olympic champion announces farewell

At the last Games in Paris, Kipchoge was left behind early on the difficult course and gave up with back pain. He compared this to a boxing match. "You train for six months for a fight, then you're in the ring and get knocked out after 30 seconds. That's life. I accepted the result for myself," said Kipchoge. He left it open as to when he will end his career as a competitive athlete. He wants to run fast for a while longer and inspire people.