A culinary experience for the whole family

Tasting the specialties of Andreas Koitz from Lavanttal takes a little effort, as the main ingredient in his chocolate delicacies and energy bars is mealworms. Josef Haas' effect fires are also absolutely fascinating and BMX pro Kevin Böck will be demonstrating his skills again today in exhibition hall 5. The "Kärntner Krone" (Hall 1) is also represented with a small café including a podcast studio - listen to it at krone.at/kaernten .