Software forge
Linzers are now working on an early warning system for epilepsy
"Our team develops solutions for the future with passion and a thirst for knowledge," reveals FiveSquare on its website. One of the projects: The Linz-based software company wants to support people diagnosed with epilepsy. Sensors are currently being used to collect data that will then be used to train the AI.
The brain or individual areas of the brain do not function properly; convulsions can occur; ultimately there is even a risk of unconsciousness - this is the clinical picture of epilepsy in a nutshell. Around 80,000 Austrians suffer from this chronic disease of the central nervous system, which also affects the Linz-based software and AI company FiveSquare.
"We have a project that involves being able to predict epileptic seizures," revealed Hans-Peter Pichler and Patrick Haidinger at the Young Entrepreneur Award ceremony at the Chamber of Commerce. "This can significantly improve people's lives," they said, "which is why we get up in the morning and get going."
Combination of wearable and mobile app
FiveSquare is working with Johannes Kepler University and the University Clinic for Neurology in Linz on a globally unique process. The aim is to develop a mobile application and a so-called wearable, a computer system, for example in the form of a watch that is worn directly on the body, as an early warning system for epileptic seizures.
FiveSquare is now also receiving financial support for this from the Social Fund of Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich. Sensors are currently being used to collect as much data as possible in order to detect certain patterns. Based on this, the Linz-based company wants to use artificial intelligence to build the early warning system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
