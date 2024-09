Shipyard: Now a dispute about (politicians’) money

Green or concreted over? This is currently being discussed in Korneuburg. After the disaster surrounding the real estate developer Signa, the development plans for the historic shipyard area are up in the air. The SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) wants to "buy out" the shipyard peninsula and create a new Danube island there. In the same breath, however, the Reds also criticized the "pay grade" of Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer (FPÖ).