“Historic!” Record contract for NHL star Draisaitl

Record odds

In five of the past six seasons, Draisaitl has surpassed the 100 scoring mark. The German has scored 50 goals or more three times. In 2019/20, he was not only the league's top scorer, but was also named its best and most valuable player. Draisaitl was also voted Germany's Sportsman of the Year in 2020, only the second team athlete after former basketball player Dirk Nowitzki. His congenial strike partner at the Oilers, Connor McDavid, is still tied to the club until 2026.