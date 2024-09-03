Vorteilswelt
Best-paid player

“Historic!” Record contract for NHL star Draisaitl

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 19:40

Germany's ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has signed a record contract with the Edmonton Oilers in the North American professional league NHL. The deal earns the forward 14 million dollars (12.66 million euros) per season. This makes Draisaitl the highest-paid ice hockey player in the world.

Germany's ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has signed a record contract in the North American professional league NHL. The 28-year-old has extended his contract with the Edmonton Oilers, which expires in the summer of 2025, by a further eight years. The deal will earn the forward an average of 14 million dollars (12.66 million euros) per season, the Oilers announced on Tuesday. According to the media, this makes Draisaitl the highest-paid ice hockey player in the world.

This status was previously held by Auston Matthews, who earns 13.25 million dollars per season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Draisaitl will now receive a total of 112 million dollars from his club from 2025 to 2033. "It was clear to me from the start that I would like to stay in Edmonton," said Draisaitl. Yet he has never won the Stanley Cup with the Oilers. This year, the club lost to the Florida Panthers in the NHL final.

"The city lives and loves ice hockey. The support of the fans is exceptional," said Draisaitl, explaining his decision. In addition, Edmonton has a "great team that has grown over the years, in which I feel very comfortable and with which we have big goals".

Draisaitl was drafted as the third player of his age group in 2014 and has set several records since then. "His desire to bring a Stanley Cup title to Edmonton is at the heart of everything he does on and off the ice," emphasized Oilers general manager Stan Bowman. "This is a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers."

Record odds
In five of the past six seasons, Draisaitl has surpassed the 100 scoring mark. The German has scored 50 goals or more three times. In 2019/20, he was not only the league's top scorer, but was also named its best and most valuable player. Draisaitl was also voted Germany's Sportsman of the Year in 2020, only the second team athlete after former basketball player Dirk Nowitzki. His congenial strike partner at the Oilers, Connor McDavid, is still tied to the club until 2026.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

