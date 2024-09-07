Vorteilswelt
The "Krone" Lower Austria column

The little messenger takes a deep breath

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 05:45

How we work together for better clean air: we reveal our practical ideas. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

Tomorrow, September 7, is the "International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies" - this day offers us a good opportunity to reflect on our luxury of fairly clean air. Good air quality is essential for us and of course the health of our children. Unfortunately, air pollution is a massive problem in many parts of the world, affecting our respiratory systems and damaging the environment.

Because even small actions count, if many of us do them, I will give you three simple examples that can be implemented with children to consciously do something for good air.

Firstly: Use the bike more often instead of the car - whether it's the way to school, shopping or a trip to the countryside together. Family tip: Set yourselves a cycling challenge and set yourselves a joint kilometer target. Reward: a delicious fall picnic.

Secondly, convert your energy consumption at home - switch from natural gas to district heating, for example. To save energy in everyday life, "energy detectives" could help: search your home together for appliances that are switched on unnecessarily and unplug them. Meat consumption also contributes to air pollution worldwide and can easily be reduced.

Thirdly: more plants for better air. Green leaves clean the indoor air. Perhaps you fancy an "urban jungle" in your own home and new houseplants.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

