The little messenger takes a deep breath

How we work together for better clean air: we reveal our practical ideas. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
Tomorrow, September 7, is the "International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies" - this day offers us a good opportunity to reflect on our luxury of fairly clean air. Good air quality is essential for us and of course the health of our children. Unfortunately, air pollution is a massive problem in many parts of the world, affecting our respiratory systems and damaging the environment.
Because even small actions count, if many of us do them, I will give you three simple examples that can be implemented with children to consciously do something for good air.
Firstly: Use the bike more often instead of the car - whether it's the way to school, shopping or a trip to the countryside together. Family tip: Set yourselves a cycling challenge and set yourselves a joint kilometer target. Reward: a delicious fall picnic.
Secondly, convert your energy consumption at home - switch from natural gas to district heating, for example. To save energy in everyday life, "energy detectives" could help: search your home together for appliances that are switched on unnecessarily and unplug them. Meat consumption also contributes to air pollution worldwide and can easily be reduced.
Thirdly: more plants for better air. Green leaves clean the indoor air. Perhaps you fancy an "urban jungle" in your own home and new houseplants.
