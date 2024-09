Danube water to save the grapes in the Traisental valley

Pipeline construction already approved

"Aqua Repono" is intended to keep the water in the region in the long term and enable viticulture and fruit growing there in the future. Wells will be installed in the vicinity of the Danube and the water will be piped to the vineyards, where the vines will be irrigated drop by drop. "The pumps will be powered by solar energy," says Huber. Construction is scheduled to begin in late fall.