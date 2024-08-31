Training in the stadium
Arnautovic and Co. in Klagenfurt for four days!
After Austria Klagenfurt hosts Blau-Weiß Linz in the Bundesliga this Saturday, Austria's national soccer team is also coming to Klagenfurt - from Monday to Thursday!
The greenkeepers at the Wörthersee Stadium are working at full speed. The heat has also taken its toll on the green recently. And not just for Austria Klagenfurt's home game this Saturday, everything has to be perfect for the national team too. . .
Monday is the day
Team manager Ralf Rangnick's ÖFB squad will be here from Monday to Thursday! On Monday at 6 p.m., training will take place in the Karawankenblick Stadium, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday inside the EM Arena. "We are delighted and want to offer the ÖFB the best possible conditions," says Sportpark boss Daniel Greiner. As is well known, the Austrian team will then play their first Nations League match against Slovenia in Ljubljana on Friday (20:45).
May stay in the dressing room
The presence of the national team during the international break has no effect on Austria Klagenfurt. The "Violets" remain in their dressing room, red-white-red are allowed to spread out in the visitors' changing room.
Mahrer is missing for Austria Klagenfurt
Before that, however, Blau-Weiß Linz will take over today - something Peter Pacult has been warned about! "A team strong in tackling and running - it will be a close game," said the Klagenfurt head coach, whose captain Thorsten Mahrer (muscle) will still not be involved. "There's no point in risking anything!"
Gorenzel warns
Nevertheless, the Violet super series is to be extended: Because the "new" Austria Klagenfurt have not lost against Blau-Weiß Linz since August 3, 2018 (then 1-3 away in the 2nd division), winning a total of nine out of 14 duels and picking up two draws. "But the most recent 3:0 win over Rapid was strong!" warned managing director Günther Gorenzel.
New signing and former Blue & White player Tobias Koch is certainly looking forward to meeting his former colleagues - with whom he celebrated promotion to the Bundesliga in 2023. "It was my best time in soccer so far. I'm in contact with Simon Pirkl and Julian Gölles almost every day - they're real friends," grins the midfielder and emphasizes: "If everyone fights for everyone else, we can win another three!"
