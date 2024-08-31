Arnautovic and Co. in Klagenfurt for four days!

Monday is the day

Team manager Ralf Rangnick's ÖFB squad will be here from Monday to Thursday! On Monday at 6 p.m., training will take place in the Karawankenblick Stadium, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday inside the EM Arena. "We are delighted and want to offer the ÖFB the best possible conditions," says Sportpark boss Daniel Greiner. As is well known, the Austrian team will then play their first Nations League match against Slovenia in Ljubljana on Friday (20:45).