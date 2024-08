Salzburgligigist SAK reacts to poor start

Second change of coach in the new Salzburg League season! SAK part ways with coach Paul Zeyringer after four games. After three defeats, the team recorded a 3-3 draw against Neumarkt last Friday. However, they squandered the victory in the second half after leading 3:1. As a result, the team from the town are only one point ahead of Golling thanks to their better goal difference. The two co-coaches Siegfried Strasshofer and Norbert Nemeth will take over as interim coaches.