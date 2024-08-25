5 years of the ban in restaurants: can you do without smoke?

Five years ago, on November 1, 2019 to be precise, the absolute smoking ban was introduced in restaurants. It was a long road to get there, especially due to the vehement resistance from the industry, which saw its hopes dwindling. But what about now? "Do you want the smoking ban in restaurants to be lifted again?" we asked Karl Wögerer from Feldkirchen an der Donau in Upper Austria and Thomas Altendorfer from Grieskirchen. There were two very different answers.