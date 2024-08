Golf: Straka thwarted in his race to catch up in Memphis

On the final day he is fighting for a place in the top 30

The top 50 in the FedEx Cup rankings after the 20 million US dollar tournament qualify for the BMW Championship. As the 18th-ranked player before that, Straka's participation is not in doubt. On the final day in Memphis, however, he will be fighting to stay in the top 30. Only the top 30 will take part in the Tour Championship at the end of the PGA year.