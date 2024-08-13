These are the “oldies” in the Carinthian league

Oldies but Goldies! Some aces are still top performers in the Carinthian league at well over 30 years of age. And it seems that it takes experience to be successful. Because St. Veit, which is now without a game, is currently in first place and has the "dinosaur" of the league in Ramazan Gürkan. The 38-year-old has been in the 2nd division since it was re-established in 2018/19. "He brings a lot of calm as a backup and is very fit," praises St. Veit boss Michi Salbrechter.