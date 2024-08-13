Routine as the trump card
These are the “oldies” in the Carinthian league
St. Veit has the oldest player and is in first place, with Velden lurking behind with a European Cup fighter. Dellach/Gail even has a 36-year-old bomber. The "Krone" took a close look at the "oldies" of the Carinthian League. .
Oldies but Goldies! Some aces are still top performers in the Carinthian league at well over 30 years of age. And it seems that it takes experience to be successful. Because St. Veit, which is now without a game, is currently in first place and has the "dinosaur" of the league in Ramazan Gürkan. The 38-year-old has been in the 2nd division since it was re-established in 2018/19. "He brings a lot of calm as a backup and is very fit," praises St. Veit boss Michi Salbrechter.
Kofler helps out in the coaching team
Favorites Velden - currently in second place - also have a lot of experience in goal with goalkeeper Alex Kofler (37). He has made 214 Bundesliga appearances for the WAC and 16 in the Europa League. Now it's time to win the league title - Austria Amateure are coming on Thursday. Coach Marcel Kuster: "With Roli Putsche, Kofler is now even helping out in the coaching team, also supporting us in analyzing our opponents - his advice is very much in demand from the boys in the dressing room anyway."
KAC players with concentrated experience
Three super "oldies" play for the KAC, which won its only game of the season 3:0 - Peter Pucker (36), Mihret Topcagic (36) and Manuel Wallner (35) bring 164 Bundesliga games of experience with them. "They are so important for our youngsters. They also know exactly what their bodies need, go into the cold pool or onto the massage bench," says coach Rudi Perz. However, midweek opponents Lendorf (against whom they last won on August 10, 2021) also have experience: Zagler and substitute goalie Kohlmaier.
Dellach/G. relies on 37-year-old bomber
Amin Lulic (37/suspended on Wednesday) has been a permanent fixture for Dellach/Gail since 2013 and Samir Nuhanovic (37) is their life insurance. He has scored all three of his club's goals this season. Of course, he also wants to score against SAK today. "But SAK are very dangerous," warns coach Wolfgang Wilscher. Bleiburg captain Patrick Oswaldi (35) has already made 321 league appearances and is heading to Spittal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
