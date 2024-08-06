Ministry reacts
1000 young police officers “assigned” to Vienna
Exactly 2,707 men and women are due to start their training with the police this year, with more than one in three assigned to Vienna. At the same time, however, the federal capital is also experiencing a veritable rush of applicants.
Despite all the adversity in terms of gang crime, knife attacks and the like, the enthusiasm for the police in the federal capital is unbroken. The profession is exciting, at least according to the latest figures from the Ministry of the Interior. In the first half of the year alone, more than 3,000 men and women applied for the coveted training positions in Vienna. A whopping increase of 287 (!) percent.
Personnel requirements covered with new recruits
While only around 2,700 police trainees between Lake Constance and Lake Neusiedl will ultimately be able to start their career in the federal service, 1,028 have already been permanently assigned to duty in the Danube metropolis. This is also intended to ensure that the personnel requirements for this year due to retirements and departures are covered, according to Herrengasse.
Bottlenecks in terms of manpower for major events and priority actions should also soon be history, at least according to the committed plan of those responsible.
Even more support from the federal states
This year alone, 2220 officers from the federal states have already been activated. Several hundred officers from the training centers can also be called upon for certain missions: "Cooperation with the other federal states has always worked well. We also send units to provide support," says Vienna's Chief of Police Gerhard Pürstl confidently.
The Association of Friends of the Vienna Police is also delighted with the developments: "The idea of creating low-threshold access with our Infostore on Schottenring has certainly played a small part in this, and I am delighted about that," says President Karl Javurek proudly.
