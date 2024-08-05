6000 counseling hours
The police intervened in 1000 cases of violence
90 percent of perpetrators are male. With the Neustart association, the authorities are focusing specifically on prevention measures. The main goal is the effective protection of victims.
In cases of violence, suspects who have been banned from entering or approaching by the police must undergo mandatory counseling. This has been in place since September 2021. 1000 referrals have already been issued in Burgenland as of today, which corresponds to 6000 hours of counseling.
Protecting victims
More than 90 percent of cases involved men. This is the assessment of the Neustart association, which is responsible for the mandatory violence prevention counseling. "These referrals are made in highly volatile situations. The primary aim is to put an immediate end to the violence and provide effective protection for the victims," explains association director Alexander Grohs.
Threat of administrative penalties
"The requirement to report to the violence prevention advice center within five days at the latest to make an appointment is complied with by three quarters of those affected," notes Grohs. Anyone who fails to do so must expect to be summoned by the security authorities. There is a risk of an administrative fine.
71 percent of those at risk report within the five-day deadline. A total of 84 percent can be brought into counseling via the summonses. "If it weren't for the coercive context, only three to a maximum of ten percent would accept help voluntarily," summarizes Grohs.
"Violence in the private sphere takes many forms - but it is not a private matter!" The consistently high numbers of referrals show how seriously the police take reports of domestic violence and intervene.
Reporting assaults
On the other hand, Grohs points out that the willingness of victims and those around them to report assaults is increasing. The Neustart manager: "The figures do not necessarily indicate an increasing willingness to use violence in society, but rather an increased awareness among the population - and that is a good thing."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.