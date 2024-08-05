Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

6000 counseling hours

The police intervened in 1000 cases of violence

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 19:00

90 percent of perpetrators are male. With the Neustart association, the authorities are focusing specifically on prevention measures. The main goal is the effective protection of victims.

comment0 Kommentare

In cases of violence, suspects who have been banned from entering or approaching by the police must undergo mandatory counseling. This has been in place since September 2021. 1000 referrals have already been issued in Burgenland as of today, which corresponds to 6000 hours of counseling.

Protecting victims
More than 90 percent of cases involved men. This is the assessment of the Neustart association, which is responsible for the mandatory violence prevention counseling. "These referrals are made in highly volatile situations. The primary aim is to put an immediate end to the violence and provide effective protection for the victims," explains association director Alexander Grohs.

Threat of administrative penalties
"The requirement to report to the violence prevention advice center within five days at the latest to make an appointment is complied with by three quarters of those affected," notes Grohs. Anyone who fails to do so must expect to be summoned by the security authorities. There is a risk of an administrative fine.

71 percent of those at risk report within the five-day deadline. A total of 84 percent can be brought into counseling via the summonses. "If it weren't for the coercive context, only three to a maximum of ten percent would accept help voluntarily," summarizes Grohs.

"Violence in the private sphere takes many forms - but it is not a private matter!" The consistently high numbers of referrals show how seriously the police take reports of domestic violence and intervene.

Reporting assaults
On the other hand, Grohs points out that the willingness of victims and those around them to report assaults is increasing. The Neustart manager: "The figures do not necessarily indicate an increasing willingness to use violence in society, but rather an increased awareness among the population - and that is a good thing."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf