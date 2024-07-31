Sculpture unveiled
Arno Lehmann’s bull returns to the fortress
On Wednesday, the Salzburg Museum unveiled a sculpture by the Berlin artist, which will now be on display at lofty heights.
The works of German artist Arno Lehmann are usually fragile. During his lifetime (1905-1973), the Berlin-based artist mainly produced ceramics and paintings. Only two of his works are made of bronze and are therefore weatherproof and suitable for outdoor installation.
One of them, the "Great Bull", defied the scorching heat at its ceremonial unveiling at Hohensalzburg Fortress on Wednesday morning. There, in the large castle courtyard, the work of art has found its new home. The bull, which weighs around 200 kilograms, was previously privately owned by a family of Salzburg artists from Gnigl, but has now been bequeathed to the Salzburg Museum.
On Wednesday, the work of art returned to its origins, so to speak. Arno Lehmann moved into his studio and apartment in the fortress in 1949. In 2020, the province of Salzburg renamed its art prize for ceramics the Arno Lehmann Prize for Ceramics.
Art is still very important at the fortress today. The Summer Academy of Fine Arts will be held there again this year until August 31. Over 300 artists and amateurs from over 40 countries take part in the academy every year.
