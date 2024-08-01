In the first half of the year
In Tyrol, 1750 dared to found a company
The figures for the first half of the year are available for company start-ups in Tyrol. The number of takeovers reached an all-time high. "The province remains entrepreneurial", says Patrick Schwarz.
There are still many courageous people in Tirol who dare to start a business despite the difficult conditions. The latest figures from the Chamber of Commerce provide proof of this. Exactly 1750 new companies were founded in the first half of the year. That is more than 290 new start-ups per month.
Trade and crafts are in first place. This sector accounted for 46 percent of new businesses. This was followed by commercial enterprises (23%), information and consulting (17%) and tourism and leisure (8%).
Tirol is and remains entrepreneurial. Despite economically challenging times, many are taking the courage to jump in at the deep end. The figures for takeovers also speak for themselves.
Patrick Schwarz
70 percent want to increase their income
And what is the motivation of neo-entrepreneurs? 70% want to increase their income, 65% are looking for more flexibility in their time and lifestyle and 64% want to be their own boss. The largest proportion of new entrepreneurs were 30 to 40-year-olds at 32%. However, the Chamber of Commerce is also pleased to see a slight upward trend among those under 20. A change in awareness is evident.
"Tirol is and remains an entrepreneurial region"
There is also good news in terms of company takeovers. According to the WK, 718 represent an all-time high and 9.7 percent of takeovers across Austria.
Patrick Schwarz, regional chairman of Junge Wirtschaft Tirol, comments on these figures: "Tirol is and remains entrepreneurial. Despite economically challenging times, many are taking the courage to jump in at the deep end. The takeover figures also speak for themselves."
