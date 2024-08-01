In Tyrol, 1750 dared to found a company

70 percent want to increase their income

And what is the motivation of neo-entrepreneurs? 70% want to increase their income, 65% are looking for more flexibility in their time and lifestyle and 64% want to be their own boss. The largest proportion of new entrepreneurs were 30 to 40-year-olds at 32%. However, the Chamber of Commerce is also pleased to see a slight upward trend among those under 20. A change in awareness is evident.