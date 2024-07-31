Take part & win
Party like a king at Frequency
Imagine enjoying the Frequency Festival not just as a normal visitor, but as a VIP in a luxuriously furnished FREQMENSION bungalow. With the "Krone" you now have the chance of this experience. Find out what else awaits you as a VIP here.
The legendary Frequency Festival is just around the corner and promises unforgettable days full of music and fun once again this year. From August 14 to 17, St. Pölten will become the capital of music when top acts from all over the world take to the stage in Green Park. Whether you're a fan of Peter Fox, German rapper Apache 207 or RAF Camora - there's something for everyone this year.
This is what awaits the lucky winners
For 1x4 "Krone" readers, Frequency is playing all the tricks this year, as they will be accommodated in a "Freqmension" bungalow, where romance will not be neglected. The accommodation is equipped with two bunk beds, sockets, light and a padlock. The prize also includes a special candlelight dinner and festival passes for four people each.
But even if you're not the lucky winner of the main prize, you don't have to go away empty-handed. We are also giving away 4x2 VIP festival passes valid from August 15th to 17th! This includes access to all stages and the VIP area and VIP grandstand as well as VIP camping and VIP parking.
Take part now and win
Don't want to miss out on the chance to be a VIP at one of Austria's biggest festivals? Then fill out the form below and with a little luck you'll be one of the lucky winners. The closing date for entries is August 8, 09:00.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
