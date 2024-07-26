Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Help for farmers?

“Overnight stay euro”: Hotel industry appalled

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 14:34

Josef Moosbrugger (ÖVP), President of the Chamber of Agriculture, has raised eyebrows with a proposal. The 58-year-old from Vorarlberg, who is a dairy farmer himself, would like to levy an "overnight euro" in Alpine regions to benefit mountain farmers. In this context, Moosbrugger pointed out the difficult situation for many farms in the Alpine region. The hoteliers' association vehemently rejects this demand.

comment0 Kommentare

"Agriculture receives by far the most funding from the EU's Multiannual Financial Framework (...). To then want to take a basketful of money from the coffers of another sector, that is quite a strong piece", criticized Walter Veit, President of the Austrian Hotel Association (ÖHV), in a press release on Friday. 

Demand is "unrealistic"
In the view of the hoteliers' association, the demand is "unrealistic". "If the farmers mow the mountain pastures for us, we also want the hay. And we are happy to sell it back to them," illustrated Veit.

President of the Chamber of Agriculture Josef Moosbrugger (Bild: LKÖ/APA/Schedl)
President of the Chamber of Agriculture Josef Moosbrugger
(Bild: LKÖ/APA/Schedl)

Moosbrugger insisted to several newspapers on Thursday that agricultural businesses should share in the profits of tourism. "We have a cultivated land, not some monotonous landscape as we know it in some regions in Europe. This cultivated land is precisely the result of family farming," said the President of the Chamber of Agriculture in the "Presse".

The question arises as to what would happen to tourism in Austria if this cultivated land no longer existed, he argued. Moosbrugger also told the "Oberösterreichische Nachrichten" newspaper that a kind of overnight euro or similar would be needed to preserve the farms.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf