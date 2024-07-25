Olympic worries
Israel minister warns of attacks on athletes
Shortly before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has warned of possible attacks on his country's athletes!
"We currently have assessments regarding potential threats posed by terrorists from groups allied with Iran and other terrorist organizations," the minister wrote in a letter to his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné, quoted by the "Times of Israel".
Groups with a terror background such as Hamas and Hezbollah
Possible terrorist attacks could be directed against members of the Israeli Olympic delegation and Israeli visitors to the Games. Katz was not more specific in the parts of the letter that became public. The groups with a terrorist background that are allied with Iran include the Palestinian Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah.
Katz also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the unprecedented security precautions that the host country had taken for the Israeli Olympic participants. Israel's delegation is under special protection at the Games in France. Their teams and individual athletes will be accompanied around the clock by the French police.
