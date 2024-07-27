The little messenger needs a new bag

I like it simple and plain and especially in everyday life with children, what a bag has to be able to do is very complex. I want to be able to go shopping quickly, take my laptop to the office, carry the kids' things and it should also look really good. Especially now for the summer, I prefer uncomplicated, sturdy fabrics that are washable and that I can knock out sand rather than delicate leather, so I implemented a simple DIY idea and turned a rug into a functional basket bag.