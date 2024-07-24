Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

German election

Scholz announces renewed candidacy for chancellor

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 14:27

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that he will run for chancellor again. "I will run to become chancellor again," said the SPD politician at the traditional summer press conference of German heads of government in Berlin. The next federal election is regularly due in the fall of 2025.

comment0 Kommentare

The SPD is a very united party, he said. "We are all determined to go into the next federal election campaign together and win."

No role model Biden
Scholz had previously been asked whether he wanted to follow the example of US President Joe Biden, who had announced his decision not to run for president again. "Thank you for the extremely nice and friendly question," Scholz said pointedly in response.

At the same time as Scholz's statements, the German cabinet decided on a recommendation that the next general election should take place on September 28, 2025. The final decision in Germany is made by the Federal President, but he usually follows the government's recommendation.

Debates about the election date
According to the Federal Election Act, election day must always be a Sunday or a public holiday. There are fixed requirements for the date. According to Article 39 (1) of the Basic Law, the election must take place no earlier than 46 and no later than 48 months after the start of the legislative period.

There had previously been debates about the date, particularly in Berlin, because the Berlin Marathon was actually due to take place again on September 28, 2025. However, the sporting event is now to be brought forward by a week to September 21.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf