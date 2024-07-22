Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Alarming study

Every fifth Tyrolean driver types while driving

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 18:00

Are Tyroleans just more honest than drivers elsewhere? According to a survey, they repeatedly take a high risk when using their smartphones at the wheel. Accident figures with distraction as the cause are a warning and Asfinag is launching a campaign.

comment0 Kommentare

Almost 60 percent of all drivers use their cell phones to make calls or read messages or even write them themselves. This is the result of an IFES survey commissioned by Asfinag. In some areas, Tyroleans take an even greater risk: On average, around 20 percent said they read messages while driving; in Tyrol, the figure is significantly higher at 28 percent.

Many drivers are also not impressed by checks. (Bild: Wolfgang Spitzbart)
Many drivers are also not impressed by checks.
(Bild: Wolfgang Spitzbart)

Tyroleans confident in their own assessment
On average, one in seven stated that they make phone calls and even write messages or research the internet on their smartphone without a hands-free device. In Tyrol, one in five admitted this.

Even more surprising: 17 percent answered the question "I am skilled enough to drive and use my cell phone at the same time" with "yes" - in Tyrol, this figure is almost 25 percent!

Distraction: many accidents with a lot of suffering
The nationwide accident statistics show just how dangerous distraction is: in 2023, this was the cause of 569 accidents in which 119 people were seriously injured and twelve died. This was followed by a lack of safe distance (523 accidents with 49 serious injuries and one fatality) and inappropriate speed (439 with 62 serious injuries and twelve fatalities).

Zitat Icon

On average, there is a rest stop every nine kilometers.

Asfinag-Mahnung zum Stoppen bei Handy-Nutzung

Campaign launched on many channels
According to Asfinag, the solution for greater safety is simple: the experts point to 59 rest areas and 108 parking spaces in the 2,250-kilometre network. "On average, there is a rest area every nine kilometers." 

The "Park & Write" campaign is intended to draw attention to stops that should be made to read or write messages safely. Advertisements, radio spots, social media appeals and bridge banners are intended to raise awareness.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf