Alarming study
Every fifth Tyrolean driver types while driving
Are Tyroleans just more honest than drivers elsewhere? According to a survey, they repeatedly take a high risk when using their smartphones at the wheel. Accident figures with distraction as the cause are a warning and Asfinag is launching a campaign.
Almost 60 percent of all drivers use their cell phones to make calls or read messages or even write them themselves. This is the result of an IFES survey commissioned by Asfinag. In some areas, Tyroleans take an even greater risk: On average, around 20 percent said they read messages while driving; in Tyrol, the figure is significantly higher at 28 percent.
Tyroleans confident in their own assessment
On average, one in seven stated that they make phone calls and even write messages or research the internet on their smartphone without a hands-free device. In Tyrol, one in five admitted this.
Even more surprising: 17 percent answered the question "I am skilled enough to drive and use my cell phone at the same time" with "yes" - in Tyrol, this figure is almost 25 percent!
Distraction: many accidents with a lot of suffering
The nationwide accident statistics show just how dangerous distraction is: in 2023, this was the cause of 569 accidents in which 119 people were seriously injured and twelve died. This was followed by a lack of safe distance (523 accidents with 49 serious injuries and one fatality) and inappropriate speed (439 with 62 serious injuries and twelve fatalities).
On average, there is a rest stop every nine kilometers.
Asfinag-Mahnung zum Stoppen bei Handy-Nutzung
Campaign launched on many channels
According to Asfinag, the solution for greater safety is simple: the experts point to 59 rest areas and 108 parking spaces in the 2,250-kilometre network. "On average, there is a rest area every nine kilometers."
The "Park & Write" campaign is intended to draw attention to stops that should be made to read or write messages safely. Advertisements, radio spots, social media appeals and bridge banners are intended to raise awareness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.