Bennifer marriage drama
How Jennifer Lopez distracts herself from the marriage drama
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is apparently on the verge of ending. They have been going their separate ways for weeks and their shared villa is up for sale. While Affleck stays in Los Angeles, Lopez spends time with her children and manager Benny Medina in the Hamptons.
As the latest photos show, the 54-year-old is probably trying to compensate for her marital drama with plenty of exercise and fresh air. Sometimes she can be seen coming out of the gym, then again on a bike ride with her son Max. She really pushes herself to the limit and gets the endorphins flowing.
She also spent her second wedding anniversary, which Ben and she actually wanted to celebrate on July 16, like this. Only her wedding ring sometimes still flashes on her finger.
Ring until the divorce
Just like on Ben Affleck's finger, who has just been photographed in a parking garage in Los Angeles with a ring on his finger, wearing a suit and holding a bag. The two are said to have agreed on this.
"Until the divorce is final, she wants him to wear the ring and act like a married man," a source told InTouch. In the meantime, "Ben is getting as much time away from her as he can because he just doesn't want to deal with another fight. He's walking on eggshells and never knows when she's going to blow up."
"Sad and depressed"
While Jennifer Lopez walks out of the gym in the Hamptons fresh from a workout and with a smile on her face, Ben Affleck's sadness is visible at every turn. He is said to be beside himself with grief over the breakdown of the marriage and in a panic over the impending divorce battle.
A source told Ok Magazine: "Jennifer was Ben's dream girl. It's been drama all along. He's sad and depressed that it didn't work out, even though he knows ending the relationship is the right thing to do."
"Second chance" ends tragically
The two had already been a couple between 2002 and 2004. However, they postponed their wedding planned for 2003 and finally announced their separation at the beginning of 2004. They got back together in spring 2021, got engaged for the second time the following year and married straight away.
Lopez described her "second chance" with Affleck as a "beautiful love story" - which has now apparently ended tragically.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.