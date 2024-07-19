Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bennifer marriage drama

How Jennifer Lopez distracts herself from the marriage drama

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 14:51

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage is apparently on the verge of ending. They have been going their separate ways for weeks and their shared villa is up for sale. While Affleck stays in Los Angeles, Lopez spends time with her children and manager Benny Medina in the Hamptons.

comment0 Kommentare

As the latest photos show, the 54-year-old is probably trying to compensate for her marital drama with plenty of exercise and fresh air. Sometimes she can be seen coming out of the gym, then again on a bike ride with her son Max. She really pushes herself to the limit and gets the endorphins flowing. 

She also spent her second wedding anniversary, which Ben and she actually wanted to celebrate on July 16, like this. Only her wedding ring sometimes still flashes on her finger.

Jennifer Lopez comes out of the gym freshly trained ... (Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)
Jennifer Lopez comes out of the gym freshly trained ...
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)

Ring until the divorce
Just like on Ben Affleck's finger, who has just been photographed in a parking garage in Los Angeles with a ring on his finger, wearing a suit and holding a bag. The two are said to have agreed on this.

"Until the divorce is final, she wants him to wear the ring and act like a married man," a source told InTouch. In the meantime, "Ben is getting as much time away from her as he can because he just doesn't want to deal with another fight. He's walking on eggshells and never knows when she's going to blow up."

Ben Affleck is scarred by grief. (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Ben Affleck is scarred by grief.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

"Sad and depressed"
While Jennifer Lopez walks out of the gym in the Hamptons fresh from a workout and with a smile on her face, Ben Affleck's sadness is visible at every turn. He is said to be beside himself with grief over the breakdown of the marriage and in a panic over the impending divorce battle. 

A source told Ok Magazine: "Jennifer was Ben's dream girl. It's been drama all along. He's sad and depressed that it didn't work out, even though he knows ending the relationship is the right thing to do." 

"Second chance" ends tragically
The two had already been a couple between 2002 and 2004. However, they postponed their wedding planned for 2003 and finally announced their separation at the beginning of 2004. They got back together in spring 2021, got engaged for the second time the following year and married straight away. 

Lopez described her "second chance" with Affleck as a "beautiful love story" - which has now apparently ended tragically.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf