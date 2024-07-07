18-year-old injured
Hit by a car on an unregistered moped
A car driver tried to react, but a collision occurred with the light motorcycle of an 18-year-old in Brixlegg. He will now be charged himself.
At around 8.25 p.m. on Saturday, a 46-year-old Hungarian woman wanted to reverse her car from the garage onto the local road in Brixlegg. At the same time, an 18-year-old local man was driving a light motorcycle that was not licensed for traffic and was riding on the municipal road without a helmet.
Car stopped while pulling out of a parking space
When the car driver noticed the motorcycle, she immediately stopped, with the rear end protruding about 30 centimetres into the local road. The motorcyclist touched the rear of the stationary car. The 18-year-old crashed as a result of the collision and sustained serious injuries.
Report to the public prosecutor to follow
After first aid, the injured man was taken to Kufstein Hospital. Once the investigations have been completed, reports will be submitted to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck and the Kufstein District Court. In addition to two police patrols, an ambulance and the emergency doctor were on duty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.