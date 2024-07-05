Verstappen lashes out: “Don’t give a … about it!”

"Lando is a great guy, he's a really nice person who loves Formula 1 and racing. That's why I don't want to ruin this friendship off the track, because it definitely doesn't deserve that," says Verstappen. They also agreed on one thing in the conversation that all critics would also like to hear: "We'll keep going full throttle, that's what we agreed on. Because that's what we like to do. And it's also the best thing for Formula 1."