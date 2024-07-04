Doctors on duty
Head-on crash while overtaking: Three seriously injured
A scene of horror was presented to emergency services on the B50 near Oberwart on Thursday afternoon: two cars crashed head-on during an overtaking maneuver. All that remained of the two cars were piles of rubble. Three accident victims were seriously injured, two others slightly.
The accident happened on the B50 near Oberwart in the direction of Kemeten: When a driver at the wheel of a silver car from the district tried to overtake a truck before a hilltop, there was a crash. The car collided head-on with an oncoming dark-colored car.
Metal pierced the bodywork
The driver's car was thrown against the articulated truck and a piece of metal from the truck pierced the hood at the height of the passenger seat. "Fortunately, there was no passenger in the seat. Otherwise it would have been fatal," reported the emergency services.
A third driver was able to avoid a violent collision and the bodywork damage to his car was limited.
Concern for patients
Two men and one woman suffered serious injuries in the head-on crash. The female patient had to be flown to Wiener Neustadt Hospital by the C18 emergency helicopter. One seriously injured patient was taken to the hospital in Oberwart, the other to the university hospital in Graz by the Christophorus 16 helicopter.
Two other accident victims escaped with minor injuries.
Accident scene closed
The road was closed for a long time while the accident victims were rescued and the accident was cleared up. The exact course of events in the head-on crash is still being reconstructed.
