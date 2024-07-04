Conditional prison sentences
Prison sentence for female duo
When a mother does something with her underage daughter, it is quite normal. What is not normal is when the two of them stash, portion and sell drugs together in Burgenland.
In May, the trial had to be adjourned because two essential witnesses had overslept. Now the two Lower Austrians - one of whom was wearing an ankle bracelet - were presented by the police and fined 200 euros each by Judge Gabriele Nemeskeri.
"That sounds concerted"
The convicted drug dealers had stashed 450 grams of cannabis with a woman from northern Burgenland (45) and her then 17-year-old daughter. The women had "weighed, portioned, packaged and delivered" the substance, says the 22-year-old. The girl also admitted to a quantity of 450 grams; she had talked about 750 grams to the police. Sounds "agreed" according to Ms. Rat. The apprentice replied: "We haven't had any contact since my release. I've only been there twice for a beer."
"I'm still asleep"
The second witness stated that he had chosen to hide with the Burgenland women because he had long been aware that the police were observing him and he was afraid of being caught. He had never given the accused any money for their services. Did they sell cannabis? "I don't know that. But I don't understand all the questions. I'm still asleep!"
The clock struck eleven.
Sold or given away?
The daughter had told the police that she had sold 20 grams a week to two customers. In court she said: "I gave some away twice to older gentlemen."
The verdict - both women are guilty of drug trafficking - was accepted: 1 year conditional imprisonment for the mother, 5 months conditional imprisonment for the daughter, who is now of age.
