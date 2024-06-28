First father-son duo?
Historic! Lakers select LeBron son in NBA draft
The father and son of the James family could soon make basketball history with the Los Angeles Lakers. The basketball team from California selected LeBron James' son Bronny (19) with the 55th pick of the 2nd round in the NBA draft on Friday night.
This could see a father-son duo on the court in the world's best basketball league for the first time. LeBron has played for the Lakers since 2018 and is still one of the best basketball players in the world at the age of 39.
"Legacy" wrote LeBron Senior in capital letters on Instagram after choosing his son. The superstar posted a photo together with Bronny as a child. LeBron James has often cited playing with his son in the NBA before the end of his career as a major goal. "This is a historic moment," said Lakers legend Magic Johnson. The Lakers spoke of "family business" on "X".
Congenital heart defect
The 19-year-old Bronny collapsed in July last year due to cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital. He was allowed to leave the hospital a few days later, having been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. James Junior then returned to college basketball in December, but did not play a very good season.
It was therefore unclear whether James Junior would even be selected. The junior will therefore still have to prove himself for a permanent place on the Lakers' squad in order to play alongside his father in his 22nd season.
