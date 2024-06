Germany still shaky about its defensive boss

Injured against Switzerland

Rüdiger - a regular in the Real Madrid defense at club level - suffered the muscle injury in the last group game in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland last Sunday. If he is not ready for the game against the Danes, Germany will have to withdraw their entire central defense. Rüdiger's partner Jonathan Tah is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament. First substitutes are Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton.