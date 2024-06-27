After EM fears
“A disgrace!” Team boss demands an apology
The feared non-aggression pact between Romania and Slovakia failed to materialize on Wednesday. Afterwards, Romania's team boss Edward Iordanescu demanded an apology.
A draw would have been enough for both teams to progress. Due to the starting position, there were fears that Frankfurt could become a second "Gijon". The non-aggression pact in the Spanish city had ensured that both Germany and Austria reached the next round at the 1982 World Cup - at the expense of Algeria
However, the match in Frankfurt was not an unsightly ball game. On the contrary, Romania sensationally topped Group E at the European Championships after a 1-1 draw against Slovakia. "Some people should apologize to us. It's clear that both teams gave their all. It's a disgrace to talk like that before the game and to reproach the teams and players like that," said Iordanescu.
Now against the Netherlands
"We showed that we have character. Romania always play with character. If we had lost, we would have gone home with dignity," said the team boss. In only their second appearance in the last 16 of the European Championship since 2000, the Eastern Europeans will face Holland in the Austrian tournament.
