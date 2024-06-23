Happy Füllkrug:
“82,000 in Dortmund – it’s going to be a crazy game”
"82,000 spectators in the stadium - it's going to be an amazing game." Niclas Füllkrug had just scored his goal to make it 1:1 in the 91st minute for Germany against Switzerland when he was already thinking about the round of 16 match in his "living room".
Yes, Germany will play the round of 16 on June 29 in Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, the home stadium of BVB professional Füllkrug. "A round of 16 match in Dortmund can be a huge advantage for us as Germany," Füllkrug rubbed his hands together: "82,000 spectators in the stadium cheering us on - it's going to be an amazing match."
"Important for everything"
The fact that Germany forced the one point against Switzerland and thus the group win was "important for everything": "for the mood in the team, for the constellation in the tournament tree" - and for the home advantage in the round of 16.
His basic interim assessment? "We got through the group stage with a decent and well-deserved number of points. Winning the group was important." Definitely.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
