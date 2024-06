Fire department battles roof truss fire

A worker on a construction site noticed that the roof truss of an apartment building under construction, where scarfing work was being carried out, had burst into flames. He immediately alerted the fire department. On Thursday, 70 members of the Radenthein, Kaning, Untertweng, Feld am See, Afritz, Döbriach, St. Peter ob Radenthein and Bad Kleinkirchheim fire brigades rushed to the scene.