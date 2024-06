Straka falls far behind after a weak round

Highlight on Friday

Straka had already lacked consistency on Friday, but thanks to his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour, he was also able to provide a highlight. That failed to materialize a day later in temperatures of over 30 degrees. After Friday's triple bogey on the third hole, he also missed three shots this time, albeit on the 13th. The Vienna native also made five more bogeys (2, 6, 10, 16 and 17), with not a single birdie.