20 years as principal: “Respect for teachers is dwindling”

At the age of 37, Torsten Welsch reportedly became the youngest HTL director in Austria when he took over the technical college in Grieskirchen. Around 20 kilometers away is probably one of the oldest principals: Wolfgang Rupprecht (66), currently principal of HAK 2 in Wels, will retire in 23 school days. Before that, he had already been in charge of the commercial academy on Rudigierstraße in Linz for more than 20 years.