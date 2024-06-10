Racism scandal
Spanish fans sentenced to eight months in prison
A court in Valencia has sentenced three soccer fans to eight months in prison each for racist insults against Real Madrid's Brazilian star striker Vinicius Junior.
They also had to pay the court costs and were banned from attending La Liga or Spanish Football Association matches for two years. Prison sentences of less than two years are often suspended by judges in Spain.
The final judgment proves that the three defendants insulted Vinicius with shouts, gestures and chants referring to his skin color, "acting with obvious contempt for the player's black skin color". These shouts and gestures of a "racist nature", which included imitating monkey movements, caused the footballer "feelings of frustration, shame and humiliation, undermining his dignity", the verdict added.
The three defendants had confessed to the crime and acknowledged their criminal responsibility. They had also sent a letter of apology to Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid and all other people who felt denigrated and insulted by their behavior. Not only did they show remorse, but in their letter to the fans they also called for racism and intolerance to be banned from competitions.
