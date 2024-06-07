Vorteilswelt
"Use your vote"

The EU election campaign is now entering its finale

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 11:00

Member of the European Parliament Hannes Heide and Green Party member Lena Schilling were guests in Burgenland ahead of Sunday's election. What they stand for and what they have planned.

comment0 Kommentare

In summery temperatures, the election campaign for the EU elections reached its finale in Burgenland yesterday. In the morning, SPÖ Member of the European Parliament Hannes Heide visited Wallern to emphasize the importance of the EU together with the SPÖ district chairmen, Member of the National Council Maximilian Köllner and Member of the Provincial Parliament Kilian Brandstätter.

A fair Europe
"I am campaigning for a fair and social Europe of people and opportunities, instead of a Europe of fear," said Heide. Later, the tour continued to the construction site for Europe's largest agri-PV plant between Wallern and Tadten and on to Coca Cola in Edelstal.

Schilling was a guest at Lake Neusiedl.
Schilling was a guest at Lake Neusiedl.
(Bild: Judt Reinhard)

"Chilling out with Lena"
In the afternoon, the Green Party's top candidate, Lena Schilling, came to Breitenbrunn with state spokesperson Anja Haider-Wallner. "Chilling with Lena" was the motto of the meeting, which also included a chance to try out stand-up paddling.

Despite all the fuss about her in recent weeks, everyone had a relaxed chat by the water.

Zitat Icon

We need to preserve our soils, lakes and clean air. In Burgenland, you can see why this is a climate election. Because it's about the world our children will grow up in tomorrow.

Lena Schilling, Spitzenkandidatin der Grünen

Europe and ice
Afterwards we went on to Neusiedl am See, where we were able to discuss Europe with her over an ice cream. Today, the ÖVP's top candidate, Vanessa Tuder, will be a guest in Burgenland to conclude the election campaign. On Sunday, the voters will have their say.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
