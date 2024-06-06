Two new quarterbacks
Raiders sporting director: “Don’t shoot from the hip”
The quarterback swap in Innsbruck is the first big upset in the European League: The Raiders parted ways with D'Angelo Fulford after just two games, Tyrol's football pride wants to fill the gap with two playmakers.
The departure of quarterback D'Angelo Fulford after just two games in the European League came as a surprise to all Raiders fans. The traditional Tyrolean club even came in for criticism on social media.
Just one day later, however, Innsbruck presented a solution for what is probably the most important position in their team: the Raiders are bringing in two quarterbacks for the ELF team!
AFL playmaker Kason Martin will fill in for Saturday's game against the Barcelona Dragons, and the replacement for Fulford will be flown in next week
Not only have we signed Kason for our AFL team, but also as someone who can fill in in the ELF if needed
Raiders-Sportchef Ulz Däuber
"What we're doing is long planned, it's not shot from the hip. We didn't just sign Kason for our AFL team, but also as someone who can fill in in the ELF if he's needed," explained Raiders sporting director Ulz Däuber.
It will be the first ELF game for the former Division II quarterback. "Our goal is to win in Barcelona on Saturday," said Däuber, who has full confidence in the US American.
There are substitutes for every import
Martin will then return to the AFL team, and Däuber has already reached an agreement with an "outstanding successor" for Fulford: "I have people in mind for all imports if something should happen. That's normality in the ELF. If Fulford had got injured, we would have done the same."
The change should also not change the goals for the season. The Raiders want to play for the ELF title. "For me, that's the only reason to change everything again now. It also costs the club a lot of money," said wide receiver Philipp Haun.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.